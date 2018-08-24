× Extent of spinal injury still not clear after Wickens undergoes surgeries on arm, lower extremities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The IndyCar Series released an update Friday morning on injured rookie driver Robert Wickens.

He underwent successful surgeries to his right arm and lower extremities late this week. More corrective surgery and rehabilitation will be needed.

Tests reveled no further injuries. He remains hospitalized at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Wickens had surgery Monday night to put titanium rods and screws in his spine to stabilize a fracture. The severity of the spinal cord injury has yet to be determined.

Wickens was hurt after his car flew into the catch fence after contact with Ryan Hunter-Reay in Sunday’s IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway.

The IndyCar series returns to action this weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis. Wickens’ No. 6 Sam Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda will not be entered in the race with a replacement driver.