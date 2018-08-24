Violent week in Indianapolis results in 9 murders in 7 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Thursday was another violent night in Indianapolis with several non-fatal shootings, including dozens of gunshots outside a gas station near 25th and Post.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and killed during the wild shootout between two suspects overnight at that gas station, but that incident is the latest in what has been a very violent week.

Police confirm over the last seven days, there have been nine murders across Indianapolis.

Starting early Saturday, 34-year-old Roderick Faulkner was shot and killed at the Krave Event Center and west Washington. That marked the first of nine murders.

On Saturday night, police found a man shot to death inside a car near 16th and Indiana. Police say a murder warrant has been filed for the suspect in that case, Narkeen Ahmen Ubeda.

In all, four people were killed over the weekend, after which residents said they're disgusted by the constant violence.

"I am totally fed up because sooner or later it is going to be an innocent. It could be me or my kids and that is not cool," said Susie Diaz.

On Monday night, a pizza delivery driver was shot to death inside a vacant east side home and another man was found shot to death in a wooded homeless camp on the west side.

In total on Monday, three people were murdered.

On Thursday, two more people were shot to death with the city's 100th criminal homicide of the year taking place at an east side apartment complex.

"Gun violence and criminal activity is just extraordinarily random," said Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett.

Still, while police and city leaders are working hard to stop the violence, the mayor admitted this week no promises can be made when the violence will begin to slow.

"We could go five or six days without a homicide. I guess the only thing that you can count on is the random nature of gun violence and criminal activity," said Hogsett.

Anyone with information on any of the unsolved homicides this week can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).