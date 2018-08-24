× The weekend will start wet and end hot

The weekend will get off to a wet start. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely from 4 a.m. until noon Saturday and the rain will be heavy at times.

Skies will clear Saturday afternoon and temperatures will be warmer this weekend. Highs will be near 90 degrees Saturday with higher humidity.

A large dome of hot air will settle over the state and bring our third heat wave of the Summer.

So far this season we’ve had 27, 90-degree days so far and more are on the way.

Highs will be in the low-90s Sunday.

Expect highs in the low 90s with the heat index near 100 degrees through most of next week.

This has been a hot Summer so far.

August rainfall is above normal.

Bring rain gear to the Colts 5k.

Early tailgaters will deal with rain.

We’ll have a sunny, warmer Sunday.