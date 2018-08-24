× Police officer surprises Indianapolis youth group with his rapping skills

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It takes a certain amount of skill to protect and serve, but one Indianapolis police officer is bringing another talent to the table – rapping.

Friday, IMPD shared a video of Officer Jay Broader surprising local youth group Young Men, Inc. with his skills behind the mic.

The clip begins with Broader spitting some rhymes and the children have no idea that he’s an officer. Then, the kids begin to get into it and show off their own moves.

Eventually, when the boys think the show is over, Broader comes out for the big reveal and unveils that he’s an officer.

The department says Broader is using his talent to build strong relationships with youth in the community.

“He hopes this will help show that officers are approachable and are here for them,” IMPD said.