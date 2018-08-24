× Police investigating fatal crash along I-70 westbound in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A semi truck went off the road and slammed into a tree in Putnam County Friday morning, killing two people.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened along west I-70 about five or six miles east of U.S. 231.

Police expect the left lane of I-70 westbound to remain closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.

Indiana State Police are assisting in the investigation. Westbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at State Road 42.