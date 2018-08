× Noblesville vs. Carmel football game to have increased police presence after online threat is made

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – There will be an increased police presence at Noblesville High School’s home football game against Carmel High School on Friday.

Noblesville Schools made the announcement on Twitter at about 6:18 p.m.

According to the school corporation, a threat regarding the game was made on social media.

Officials say the threat has been investigated by police and deemed not credible.