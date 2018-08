× Multiple lanes of eastbound I-70 closed near Sam Jones Expressway due to west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash has closed the right two lanes of eastbound I-70 near the Sam Jones Expressway on the city’s west side.

Drivers should expect delays as they travel on the interstate near mile marker 75.4 Friday afternoon.

Indiana State Police say one driver was entrapped in the crash with serious injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.