Many dry hours Friday but isolated rain threat worth mentioning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday will again be below average with highs just below 80. With more cloud cover than Thursday it will feel a bit cool for the season. We have an isolated rain threat that I will now break down:

A warm front is slowly approaching. Ahead of it, we'll increase clouds throughout Friday morning. We could see a light shower this morning but it will be Indianapolis or west. East of the city will stay dry during the day. The storms look potent as they approach from the west but that's because the air is much more moist out that direction. Back in Central Indiana we have much drier air so storms will weaken significantly as they get to us. That is why we keep rain chances so low during the day. Can't rule out a stray shower for Symphony Friday night but it will likely go on because so little rain is expected. As moisture builds in, we'll bring up the rain threat for Saturday-specifically in the morning. Storms roll in very late Friday night. We could see storms roll through as early as 4am and into Indianapolis by 6am. Storms will be exiting by noon so just plan on waking up to thunder but outdoor afternoon and evening plans will be good to go. Could just get another storm through Saturday night. Saturday AM storms will bring a quarter inch of rain or less to the area. Heat and humidity pour in after the passage of that warm front. We could hit 90 by Sunday.