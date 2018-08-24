× ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ host Robin Leach dies at 76

For those who turned on the TV in the 80s, his voice was unmistakable.

Robin Leach, the British journalist and celebrity columnist best known for his role as host of TV’s Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, has died at the age of 76, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He was hospitalized in November after suffering a stroke while on vacation. He had been recovering ever since.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow,” according to a statement his children provided to the publication.

Leach was born in London on Aug. 29, 1941. He moved to New York in 1963 and wrote for a number of publications, including the New York Daily News, People and Ladies Home Journal.

He became show business editor of The Star and broke into television, where he reported for People Tonight, CNN and Entertainment Tonight, among other outlets.

Without a doubt, he was best known for his work on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, a syndicated TV show that ran from 1984 through 1995 and chronicled the lives of the absurdly wealthy, including those from the entertainment, sports and business worlds.

His signature catchphrase was, of course, “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams.”

The show transformed Leach into a star, and his style and show were often parodied in pop culture.

Leach moved to Las Vegas in 1999 and worked for several media outlets. He most recently worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which hired him in 2016.