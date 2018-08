× IU running back Morgan Ellison suspended indefinitely

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Indiana University announced the suspension of two football players Friday.

Sophomore running back Morgan Ellison was suspended indefinitely, and linebacker Mo Burnam was suspended for one game.

Ellison led the team in rushing last year as a freshman. He was also big ten freshman of the week twice, our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar report.

The university has not provided an explanation for either suspension.