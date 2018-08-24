× Indiana man accused or drugging, raping co-worker during shift at Subway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Police say a man in Evansville was caught on camera drugging and raping a co-worker while at work, WFIE reports.

Jordan Johnson, 19, is being held without bond at the Vanderburgh County Jail on rape and sexual battery charges.

The victim told police she was working with Johnson at Subway in Evansville when she asked him for Tylenol or aspirin because she had a headache.

She took the pill Johnson gave her, but she says she has a hard time remembering what happened next.

WFIE reports the manager wasn’t working at Subway that day, so she checked in on her employees via live surveillance video feed.

The manager says she saw the victim falling over, and when she reviewed more of the surveillance video, she saw what looked like Johnson raping the victim in a utility closet.