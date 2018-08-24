I-70 crash on city’s west side leaves box truck driver seriously injured

Posted 4:11 pm, August 24, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The driver of a box truck is in serious condition after losing control and crashing into a tree on westbound I-70.

It happened near the Sam Jones Expressway on the city’s west side on Friday.

It took crews approximately 45 minutes to extricate the driver who was seriously entangled in the wreckage, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

Officials say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The collision closed multiple lanes of the interstate for a couple of hours. They have since reopened.

