Gun battle erupts in parking lot on city's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a gunfight that broke out in the combined parking area of a Denny’s restaurant, Circle K gas station and Wendy’s restaurant near 25th and Post Dr. late Thursday. Remarkably, no one was injured despite at least 30 rounds of ammunition having been fired, according to investigators.

About 11 p.m., an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was pumping gas at the Circle K when he found himself in the middle of an exchange of gunfire between two subjects. The deputy chased one of the armed suspects running east of the restaurant across Post Rd., and made apprehension. The second gunman headed west and managed to escaped. A police perimeter was put into place and authorities continue searching for the suspect.

A car that had been shot up was found in the Wendy’s parking lot. Investigators say it belongs to the apprehended suspect.

Police are investigating what prompted the shootout.