× Foodie Spotlight: Shula’s Steak House

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (@eatindywatchindie on Instagram)

“I don’t know any other way to lead but by example.” – Don Shula

You might be wondering why I’m quoting one of the greatest football coaches of all time for a foodie column. Well, Don Shula is not just a great coach, he’s also a successful restauranteur. That’s why we’re paying a visit to Shula’s Steak House located inside the Westin in downtown Indianapolis. Don Shula is the winningest coach in NFL history and many of his coaching attributes are on full display in the restaurant: team work, dedication to excellence, attention to detail and the willingness to take the extra step to make a difference.

All of this combined with some pretty amazing food equals one exceptional dining experience.

The interior of Shula’s exudes class but remains approachable. The crisp white table cloths radiate elegance while the classic football photos on the walls are the perfect touch for a sports-themed steak house. Not to be outdone are the gorgeous views of the city on display from the oversized windows throughout the restaurant. No fine dining experience would be complete without exceptional service, which is why Shula’s prides itself on its friendly, customer-focused staff.

If you’re starting to sense a theme of excellence here, you’d be right, and it doesn’t stop when it comes to the food. I think it’s safe to say that everything on the menu at Shula’s will be of top quality and prepared just the way you like it. From the vast list of appetizers to the entrees and sides, Shula’s is dedicated to providing the highest-quality food using only the finest ingredients. As an added bonus, Shula’s has a discounted lunch and dinner menu offering available now as part of Devour Indy. Make your reservations today!

It’s now time for me to make my “can’t miss” selections from the menu, but I’m doing it a bit differently this time around. Instead of choosing four items from the entire menu, I’m going to choose one item from each course that you “can’t miss.” Buckle up, here we go:

Blackened Tenderloin Tips: To get this party started off on the right foot, we head straight for the beef. One thing you can’t get enough of at Shula’s is their glorious steak. These miniature filet mignons literally melt in your mouth! Not only are they tender and juicy, they’re bursting with flavor after being seared with Cajun spices. You all know how much I love my dipping sauces! Well, these tenderloin tips are served with not one but two tasty sauces: Shula’s own BBQ sauce and an understated béarnaise sauce. And we’re off!

Cowboy Ribeye with Blue Cheese Crust: I can tell you firsthand that the seafood and the lamb chops are both out of this world, but did anyone really think I wasn’t going to select The Shula Cut for my main course? What’s the Shula Cut, you ask? Well, it’s the crème de la crème of their Premium Black Angus Beef that has been aged for 28 days; less than 1% of all beef sold in America qualifies for The Shula Cut. I’m not sure you’re going to find higher-quality beef anywhere in the city. My cut of choice is the 22 oz. Cowboy Ribeye with the bone in, of course. It’s perfectly marbled and so much flavor comes from that amazing bone. Top if off with a blue cheese crust and we’re in steak heaven.

Crab Mac & Cheese: Since we’re splurging here, let’s try some of that seafood I mentioned above. I’m already a sucker for gourmet mac & cheese, but when it’s topped with jumbo lump crab, I’m all in. They start with fresh gemelli pasta combined with boursin-sherry cream sauce; then top it with fresh herbs, Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs and a pile of jumbo lump crab. Out of the oven and into my mouth! The crab adds a sweetness that puts the dish over the top.

Crème Brûlée Trio: We’ve had some pretty heavy items up to this point, so let’s end on a lighter note. Crème brûlée is a custard dish topped with a hardened layer of caramelized sugar. The trio consists of a Grand Marnier crème brûlée, Godiva Chocolate crème brûlée, and a classic Vanilla Bean crème brûlée. All three are unique and decadent in their own right. The Crème Brûlée Trio signifies the perfect end to a spectacular meal.

Just like the 1972 Miami Dolphins–and as the restaurant’s tagline suggests–Shula’s Steak House is “still undefeated.”