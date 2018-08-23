Stunning surveillance video shows man setting SUV on fire in Florida driveway

MIRAMAR, FLA. – Incredible video from Florida shows an arsonist setting fire to an SUV parked in a driveway.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Aug. 12, according to WSVN. Surveillance video captured it as the man set an Acura MDX on fire.

Miramar police released the video, which shows a man in white shoes and a short-sleeve shirt walking onto the driveway. He then pours a flammable liquid on the vehicle’s roof and ignites it.

You can see the SUV go up in flames as the man runs off.

Alexander Caro, the man who lives at the house, said the vehicle belongs to his wife. A frantic neighbor knocked on the door to let them know what happened.

“It makes it that much more frightening, especially not knowing why – if we were targeted in particular, if it was a random act,” Caro told WSVN. “All of those unanswered questions makes it that much more to deal with.”

The fire didn’t spread beyond the vehicle, though the heat almost melted the paint off the garage door.

Caro called the whole situation “very surreal” and hopes someone recognizes the man in the video. A $3,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.