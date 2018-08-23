× Richmond police arrest juvenile in armed robbery at grocery store; BB gun recovered

RICHMOND, Ind. – Richmond police say a juvenile robbed a store with a BB gun.

Around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Richmond Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Needler’s Fresh Market, 501 National Road West. Witnesses said the suspect had a gun and ran off.

After the initial response, police learned more about the robbery and were able to locate the suspect. Officers found him south of the store in a field off Woolman Drive. He was detained without further incident.

Police found a BB gun during the investigation. They arrested the juvenile male on robbery charges and transported him to the Youth Opportunity Center in Muncie.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police assisted Richmond officers in the search. The Youth Services Division of the Richmond Police Department will handle the follow-up investigation.