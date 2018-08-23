Repeating the gorgeous weather on Thursday; heat and humidity return for weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunglasses, hot tea, and even a sweater Thursday morning! Temps are dropping into the mid 50s, which is the coolest we've gotten since June 14. It'll feel chilly when you first step outside.

Most of us have a gorgeous blue sky but visibility is way down in Shelbyville, Terre Haute, and on Lake Monroe.

Dew points tell us how much moisture is in the air. We've been very muggy this summer, so this dry air feels very refreshing.

Fantastic evening to grill or kick around a soccer ball. Enjoyable below average temperatures all of Thursday. Plenty of sunshine will accompany these temperatures thanks to dominant high pressure.

This weather will also be ideal for heading to Victory Field to cheer on our Indians.

Thursday night will again be cool enough to open the windows for a bit. Great sleeping temperatures!

The heat and humidity return this weekend along with rain. Monday and Tuesday are currently forecast to hit 90.