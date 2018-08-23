New lactation suite installed at Lucas Oil to support breastfeeding Colts fans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nursing mothers can still show up to support the Horseshoe on game day thanks to a new nursing location at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The stadium unveiled its new lactation suite on Thursday, fitting because August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

The private, individual-use pod will provide mothers with comfortable seating, tables, a locking door and an electrical outlet for breast pumps.

The suite is located near section 132 on the street level – and is the latest tool in making sure moms can enjoy events at Lucas Oil.

“It’s just awesome to be able to do that and not have to go home or have to stay at home from a Colts game to do that,” said mother Katie Stephenson.

This is in addition to the stadium’s “mother’s room” located in the 300 level.

“Our female fan base is so important to us. It’s over half our fan base and so that just speaks to the importance of it even more,” said Kalen Jackson, Vice Chairman/Owner of the Colts.

The suite was built by “Mamava,” which designs solutions for breastfeeding moms on the go.