Motorcyclist on Indy’s east side injured in crash with ISP cruiser

Posted 7:07 am, August 23, 2018, by , Updated at 07:31AM, August 23, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a crash between an Indiana State Police cruiser and a motorcycle.

The crash occurred just after 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of East 21st Street and North Post Road.

Police tell us the motorcyclist suffered some injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening. The trooper was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

We will update this story as more information is made available.

