Man shot and killed on Indy’s westside

Arnolda Avenue in red, was a fatal shooting.

Indianapolis, IND—Metro police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that happened on Indy’s westside last night.

IMPD was called out to the 700 block of Arnolda Avenue, near W. 10th Street and N. Tibbs Avenue, just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, on a sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on-the-scene.

It was a busy night for IMPD. They responded to four separate shootings in just a few hours.

Police are asking anybody with information to give them a call or call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

 

