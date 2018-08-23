Make-A-Wish, church take a swing at 6-year-old’s cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every crack of the bat smacks of love. Every swing sends strength to a little boy with grown up troubles.

"Parker had been a little sick. He had bruises and stuff like that. He had a nose bleed that wouldn’t go away," said father Brennan Burns of his son, 6-year-old Parker.

"We got a call on 10 o’clock in the morning on a Sunday. And that’s when they told us that he had leukemia."

On this day there were plenty of big swings and no real strikeouts.

For a family fighting cancer four years, a game of Wiffle ball hosted by Journey Lutheran Church in Fishers hit the spot.

"I think it’s incredible. The past four years have been hard obviously," said mother Misti Burns. "But I think one of the positives that’s come from that is that there’s so much good in the world and we see that just from complete strangers that just want to help."

You can't tell by looking at him, but Parker endured three-and-a-half years of chemotherapy. He's now in remission. But every month or so, he takes tests just to be sure.

"I think as parents you’re going to get the fear that something might happen. But right now, he’s doing well. And we’re extremely fortunate so," his mother said.

The game helped Make-A-Wish fund a much-needed and long overdue vacation to Disneyland.

"It’s difficult because you’re always worried about where you go and what you’re going to do if he ends up getting sick or spiking a fever. So we haven’t taken many vacations and the ones that we have were usually cut short. So yeah, this trip in October is going to be amazing," Brennan said.

"I think we’re looking at it as a celebration of what all we’ve gone through," Misti said.

Parker's trip to California will also be his first chance to meet some of his west coast family.

And a reminder, you can help a Wish Kid by donating your unused frequent flyer miles on wish.org.