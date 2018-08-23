Little red bag does wonders for patients’ health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It might look like a cooler you’d take to the Indy 500, but a little red bag on rollers could be the answer to better health for just about everybody.

“We want to reset the standard of healthcare and this is a great way, with simple ways to do it,” says Dr. Bill wooden of IU Health.

Wooden is on fire about this red bag approach. The idea started in Europe. IU Health has tweaked it to fit its needs. Essentially it contains the basics to kickstart a fast and healthy recovery from surgery and every IU Health patient, scheduled for surgery, gets one, free.

“It’s well known that if you become stressed, that if you have a trauma and a surgery is a trauma, your immune system turns off. We recognized that arginine, which is an amino acid is the key to reversing that,” says Dr. Wooden.

The arginine, Dr. Wooden speaks about, is a main ingredient in a nestle product called, impact. A case of impact goes into every red bag. Patients like Jay Barker drink it three times a day, for five days prior to her operation. Her recovery from a recent surgery, was quick.

“One week after surgery I was able to walk a half mile. Nine days after surgery I walked a mile. I felt good. Nothing was hurting inside,” says Barker.

The bag also contains a spirometer, so patients can practice deep breathing. There is a special soap called hibiclens, which kills germs. Patients are asked to quit smoking, exercise more and drink Gatorade-the morning of the surgery.

“What that does, it keeps you from becoming dehydrated, which makes you feel better and it helps stabilize your metabolic functions,” says Dr. Wooden.

Dr. Wooden feels so strongly about this red bag approach, he’d like versions of it, to be made available to everyone, especially at-risk populations.

“These basic simple things, if we think of how many literally hundreds of millions of dollars, that this would save in Indiana. How many billions of dollars it could save at the national level. And how easy it would be, then bring it back to after school food programs, community food bank programs,” says Dr. Wooden.