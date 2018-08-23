× Indiana woman who lived under ISIS faces terrorism-related charges

An Indiana woman who left her home and job at a packing company in Elkhart and became an ISIS bride now faces federal charges.

Samantha Marie Elhassani, 32, was charged in federal court on August 22 with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS.

She’s also been charged with aiding and abetting individuals in providing material support to ISIS.

Elhassani previously said in an interview with CNN that in 2014 her husband, Moussa Elhassani, promised her a new cheaper life, and they planned to move to Morocco together.

But instead they ended up in ISIS territory in Syria. She said she was afraid if she didn’t follow her husband, her children would be taken away forever.

He ultimately died fighting for ISIS in 2017, and she was held in a Kurdish detention camp with her four children after ISIS’s collapse in Raqqa. She was transferred to U.S. custody and later flown back to America.

Elhassani was previously indicted by a grand jury on one count of making false statements to the FBI.

The charges announced yesterday are the first terrorism-related charges in the case.