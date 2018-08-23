IMPD investigates four shootings in two hours; one man dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The city’s violence continued unabated overnight as we tick closer to a record-breaking murder rate.

Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have been busy investigating four shootings in two hours, one of which was fatal. The latest shooting was classified as murder, which means we officially hit 99 murders for 2018.

The first shooting occurred Wednesday night around 10 p.m. near 34th and Hawthorne. Police tell us someone was simply walking their dog when two men in a park started shooting at one another. Bullets went flying, and the innocent bystander was hit in the ankle.

About an hour later, police were called to the Marathon gas station at East 42nd and Franklin. The shooter drove into the parking lot and started firing. One of the bullets hit a 25-year-old woman who was outside of her car. She is now at the hospital and in critical condition. Police say it’s unclear at this time if she was the target or an innocent bystander.

There was a child inside her vehicle when all of this unfolded, but fortunately, the child wasn’t injured.

The third shooting on Indy’s near west side was deadly. IMPD was called to the 700 block of Arnolda Ave on a report of a person shot just before 11:30 p.m. A man was down on the sidewalk and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The latest shooting occurred near 38th and Capitol in the parking lot of a window tinting shop. Police say the shooter started firing at a group of three men. One of the men was hit in the back side, and he’s in serious but stable condition.

An off-duty officer was driving nearby when he reportedly saw the suspect intentionally run over another person there with a vehicle. That victim is in critical condition.

The off-duty officer ran after the shooter, and caught the suspect a couple blocks away.

Police are asking anyone with information on these shootings to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

We have already surpassed the 100-mark for homicides this year. Murders are always homicides, but homicides aren’t always murders – that’s because some homicides can be ruled self-defense. As a result, the number of homicides is higher than the murder rate.