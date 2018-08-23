× Heat returns to central Indiana Friday

After a two-day preview of fall, a warm-up begins Friday when temperatures warm back into the mid-80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop late in the day and scattered showers will continue through early Saturday. Highs will be near 90 degrees Saturday with higher humidity.

A large dome of hot air will settle over the state, starting Sunday, and bring our third heat wave of the Summer.

So far this season we’ve had 27, 90-degree days so far and more are on the way.

Expect highs in the low 90s with the heat index near 100 degrees through most of next week.

Temperatures have been above average this month.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Friday.

Rain is likely early Saturday.

Expect a breezy, warm Saturday afternoon.

Only a few showers are possible Saturday afternoon.

Most of the weekend will be dry.

Temperatures will be above average this weekend.

Get ready for another heat wave next week.