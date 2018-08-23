CBS4 Problem Solvers back on case of Columbus woman waiting 2 years to move back in home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- The CBS4 Problem Solvers are back on the case for a Columbus woman who has waited to move back into her house for two years, and they discovered that the company she hired more than a year ago still hasn't finished the work.

Coming home for Carolyn Jolley isn't what she'd hoped it would be -- instead of walking in the door to relax and enjoy her home, she walks in the door every day to see if it will be ready for her to move back.

"They keep making promises and they keep making promises, but they're not keeping any of them," Jolley said.

Jolley hired Global Restoration, also known as Global Builders, to restore her home after an accidental grease fire in 2016. She paid the company $170,000 in insurance money, but the company has since moved out of its Columbus office and its owner, Tom Brown, says he took over after Jolley paid the money. Records show that Brown worked for the company previously, as he is listed as the estimator on Jolley's paperwork.

CBS4 Problem Solvers has visited Jolley's home three times: the first, in November of last year. At the time, Jolley needed help because she said the company was not responding to her requests for them to finish the home in a timely manner.

Back then, Brown said in a response to the Attorney General, as well as to CBS4, that he was "picking up the pieces" left behind by the previous owner and, "We are committed to getting Ms. Jolley back in her home."

That didn't happen, though, and in April CBS4 Problem Solvers visited Jolley again. Some work had been done in the home, but it was still mostly gutted.

"Mentally, it is very, very draining," Jolley said at the time.

Brown said then that it wouldn't be much longer, claiming "Once the tile is done, we'll fly through the rest of it."

Yet, upon CBS4 Problem Solvers third visit last week, the tile had been installed but the house still was not complete. In a phone call the week prior, Brown had said that he had crews in the home "all week" and, "Our hope is that next weekend she's able to be in there." However, just days before that deadline we found the home still in disrepair.

In addition, Jolley's personal items had been delivered from storage, and piled throughout the home, despite it being incomplete.

"I wasn't expecting them to bring it here without the house being done," Jolley said.

On the day CBS4 Problem Solvers arrived, the house was empty, so we called Brown's project manager. After initially saying that crews would be there the next week, he said, "I have all my days mixed up. We have someone out there today ... and then getting everything wrapped up."

After CBS4 pointed out that we were inside the home and no one was there working, the project manager and, later, Brown, started to tell a different story.

"Tom very well could’ve just said, 'You know what, I’m the new owner of Global, I don’t want to take on this responsibility with the previous guys,' and she could’ve had nothing done," the project manager said.

"Quite honestly, I could walk away from this thing easier than people would, you would believe," Brown said.

The two claim that because Jolley paid her insurance money before Brown took over the company, he's not liable. Still, Brown continued to tell CBS4 Problem Solvers that he would get the house finished for Jolley, and his project manager said we were wrong about its progress.

"I mean, in reality, it's at most a week's worth of work for one guy. It's really not that much," the project manager said.

Their latest promise is to have Jolley back in her house by the end of the month, when she has to move out of her current rental. Ultimately, she said that she wishes she could go all the way back to the beginning.

"I know it probably sounds terrible, but I wish my house had just burnt down to the ground and I could’ve just started off fresh with everything, because this has been a nightmare, and it’s a two-year nightmare," Jolley said.

Jolley said someone did come to work on the house over the weekend, but he has not been back. Brown told CBS4 Problem Solvers he would call with an update on Monday, but he had yet to provide that update as of Thursday. We'll continue to follow Jolley's case.

