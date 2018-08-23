× 5K races, Greek Festival and Motorcycles on Meridian highlight diverse array of events this weekend

Colts 5K

Lucas Oil Stadium

Head to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday morning for the Colts 5K run/walk! The race starts outside the stadium, but you will finish across the 50 yard line inside! All participants will receive an exclusive Colts 5K T-shirt and commemorative medal. There will also be a kids run and post-race party featuring live music, food, and more! Plus, one thing that’s new this year is each registration will include a preseason ticket to the Colts vs 49ers game later that day!

500 Festival Mini-Mini

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indiana’s youngest runners & walkers will take over the world’s largest sporting venue at the 500 Festival Mini-Mini! It’s the only kids run to take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the track that’s home to the Indy 500! Designed just for kids, the mini-mini is a timed fun run designed specifically for kids and an experience similar to the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini Marathon. Five different race distances will be offered, ranging from half a mile to 2.5 miles, allowing participants to select the race that best meets their age and ability. All participants will finish at the famed Yard of Bricks and all of them will receive a medal.

Motorcycles on Meridian

Downtown Indianapolis

Motorcycles on Meridian is back! On Saturday, August 25 from 4 pm- midnight, over 20,000 motorcycles will line South Meridian, Georgia Street and Monument Circle downtown. Plus, you don’t have to own a motorcycle to enjoy the festivities. Plus, it’s free to attend!

Indianapolis Greek Festival

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

The 45th Annual Indianapolis Greek Festival is this Friday-Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Carmel. The mission of the festival is to create a celebratory, family-friendly event to share Hellenic culture. There will be authentic Greek food, traditional dancing and live music, Greek wine and craft beer, a bounce house city for the kids and more. Plus, admission is free!

Margarita Madness 5K

White River State Park

The Margarita Madness 5k is a unique evening fun-run focused less on speed and more on fun with friends and family. And as the name indicates, there will be plenty of margaritas. After the race, there will also be a post-race party featuring music by a local DJ and food courtesy of some of Indy’s best-loved food trucks.

Doggie Dip

Hendricks Regional Health YMCA

Before the dog days of summer come to an end, grab your own furry friend for a fun dogs-only pool party! This Sunday from 2:30-6 pm head to the Hendricks Regional Health YMCA in Avon for the “Doggie Dip.” This is a special event just for pups before the YMCA drains their pool at summer’s end. The swim times for small dogs (under 40 lbs) is 2:30-4 pm and 4:30-6 pm for dogs over 40 lbs. Note: Per Health Department regulations, only dogs are allowed in the pool. Sorry humans!

