UPDATE: Marion County’s emergency communication system back up and running

Posted 9:57 am, August 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:14AM, August 22, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The emergency system in Marion County is working once again after it crashed Wednesday morning.

There are two systems that mirror each other in handling 911 calls and other communication for IMPD and IFD.

“System one” had a technical glitch, and all functions of that system were transferred to “system two.” There was no loss of service, and no emergency requests were missed. It did not affect 911 calls and nonemergency calls.

They first noticed it was down around 9:15 a.m. and it was running once again at 10 a.m. It’s unclear what caused the glitch.

