President Trump to visit Evansville on August 30 for rally

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Evansville on Thursday, August 30.

It will take place at the city’s Ford Center at 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. starting at 7 p.m. (CST), according to the President’s campaign website. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

This will mark Trump’s third stop in Evansville, according to WEVV. He made two stops in town during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The President is expected to discuss the benefits of his economic policies, his support for Mike Braun in the U.S. Senate race against Joe Donnelly, and more.

Those wanting to attend can register for tickets here.