Ohio State’s Urban Meyer suspended 3 games for mishandling domestic abuse case

Posted 9:08 pm, August 22, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Urban Meyer the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes holds the winner's trophy after 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio. – Ohio State has suspended head football coach Urban Meyer for three games for failing to take sufficient management action relating to former assistant coach Zach Smith’s misconduct.

Ohio State announced the decision Wednesday night after an investigation into his handling of accusations of domestic violence made against Zach Smith, a longtime assistant coach.

Smith was accused by his ex-wife, Courtney Smith of physical abuse. Zach Smith was fired last month after she asked a judge for a protective order.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was also suspended from Aug. 31-Sept. 16.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s