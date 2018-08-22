× Man charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man on the city’s near southeast side.

Roberto Cisneros, 31, was found shot to death in the 1600 block of Harlan St. just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2018.

Neighbors told CBS4 they found Cisneros in the driveway and tried to save his life.

“I tried CPR on him and I tried to give him every chance at life that I possibly could and it was not enough,” said a neighbor.

Through the course of their investigation, police say they learned Cisneros had allegedly been involved in a verbal disturbance with Antonio Jones, 24, which ended in gunfire.

An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Jones and officers say they apprehended him on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Editor’s note: Police say a mug shot of the suspect is not available at this time.