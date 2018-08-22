× Man charged in murder of Iowa college student to make court appearance

MONTEZUMA, Iowa– The man charged in the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student is expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is in the United States illegally, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared July 18 from Brooklyn, Iowa. He’s set to appear at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma at 2 p.m. CBS4 will stream the appearance in this post.

A criminal complaint alleges Rivera followed Tibbetts while she was out for a run, abducted and killed her, and dumped her body in a cornfield. Investigators say Rivera led them to a body believed to be Tibbetts early Tuesday.

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday by the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Rivera, who is jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond.