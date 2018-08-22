Man charged in murder of Iowa college student to make court appearance

Posted 12:47 pm, August 22, 2018, by , Updated at 12:50PM, August 22, 2018

(L) Suspect Christian Rivera, Mollie Tibbetts (R)

MONTEZUMA, Iowa– The man charged in the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student is expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is in the United States illegally, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared July 18 from Brooklyn, Iowa. He’s set to appear at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma at 2 p.m. CBS4 will stream the appearance in this post.

FOX59 will stream his appearance in this post and on our social media pages.

A criminal complaint alleges Rivera followed Tibbetts while she was out for a run, abducted and killed her, and dumped her body in a cornfield. Investigators say Rivera led them to a body believed to be Tibbetts early Tuesday.

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday by the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Rivera, who is jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s