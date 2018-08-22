× Indianapolis Colts release statement on Bob Lamey; announcer says he used ‘inappropriate word’ before retirement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Bob Lamey–the longtime voice of the Indianapolis Colts–used an “inappropriate word” in the days before his sudden retirement.

Lamey made the admission in a statement released through his attorney, Jim Voyles. The statement said Lamey repeated a story while off the air to a friend at a radio station and used an “inappropriate word.” The statement said Lamey immediately apologized after it happened. Here’s the full statement:

Bob Lamey, the former “Voice of the Colts,” retired from the Indianapolis Colts on August 18 following a career that spanned over four decades. Bob was not fired by the Colts as some in the community have speculated. Bob has been in the sports broadcasting arena for almost 44 years and is 80 years old. It should be noted that Bob does want to acknowledge that while repeating a story while off-the-air last week to a friend at a local radio station, he used an inappropriate word that had been used in the story. Bob immediately apologized to the people involved for the comment and would hope that this error in judgment would not tarnish his long-held reputation in the sports community where he has been known as an accurate and passionate reporter.

Lamey served as the radio voice of the Colts for more than three decades. His retirement announcement came suddenly and without explanation. The Colts responded with a statement that said they “do not tolerate the use of any racial slur” and said Lamey apologized and “promptly retired as the Colts play-by-play announcer.”

Here’s the team’s statement in full: