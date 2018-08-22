× Indiana Trump supporter accuses Facebook of disabling his account

INDIANAPOLIS – A regional chairman for the 2016 Trump Indiana campaign is accusing Facebook of disabling his account for posting too much in support of the president.

At a news conference Wednesday at the Indiana Statehouse, Robert Croddy said his personal account had been disabled earlier this month after being placed in “Facebook jail” numerous times throughout the past year. Croddy said he frequently posts pro-Trump videos on his personal page and shares them on dozens of pro-Trump Facebook groups.

Alongside his private page, Croddy’s public page is still active but he said he is unable to access it or post to it.

“What they’ve got now in my messenger from Facebook is ‘This message is no longer available because it was identified as abuse or marked as spam,'” he said. “I’m speaking for a lot of people right now – thousands of people — and that’s why I’m calling for the public officials to do something here.”

A spokesperson for Facebook told CBS4 Croddy maintained multiple accounts, which is a violation of its community standards, adding the decision to disable his account had nothing to do with politics.

“Facebook is a community where people use their authentic identities,” a statement from Facebook said. “It’s against the Facebook Community Standards to maintain more than one personal account.”

