How cool it gets Thursday morning and tracking the 6th heat wave of 2018

A beautiful day as temperatures were at mid-September-like values and low humidity was in place throughout central Indiana.

Once the sun sets clouds should begin to clear. Be sure to open your windows up tonight as temperatures drop in to the upper 40°s (in outlying areas) to mid-50°s Thursday morning.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURN

A warm front will bring a chance for a passing shower Friday, but this will not be a widespread rain. Behind the front, warmer, more humid air will begin to move in to central Indiana. Temperatures will climb to the low 80°s Friday afternoon and dew points will climb to the lower 60°s making it feel a little more uncomfortable.

You will notice a bigger jump in the humidity Saturday as dew points surge in to the low 70°s, making it feel "muggly" throughout the state. After a few morning showers Saturday, temperatures rebound to the middle/upper 80°s that afternoon.

HEAT WAVE BEGINS

Computer models have been consistent in developing an upper-level "hot dome" over the Ohio River and Mississippi River valleys starting late this weekend. Latest projections indicate the "hot dome" will stick around through at least through the end of August.

Sunday will mark the beginning of the 6th heat wave of 2018. (A heat wave is defined in central Indiana as three consecutive days with temperatures reaching 90°.) Temperatures are forecast to climb in to the low 90°s throughout central Indiana.

Just as first mentioned last weekend, forecast daily high temperatures are in the 90°s through at least mid-week. Factor in the humidity and the peak heat index jumps in to the 90°s Saturday and near 100° Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.