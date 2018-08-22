Hidden Gems: Love Your Body Boutique is the one-stop fashion oasis you never knew you were missing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Now that the kids are headed back to school, what better time for moms to enjoy a little “me” time?

Nearly three years ago, Lisa Berry opened “Love Your Body Boutique” inside the Northview Mall located on E. 86th Street in Nora. It’s big boutique with an even bigger mission.

But first, you’ve got to find it.

Our Rachel Bogle heads to Nora to explore this hidden gem on this trip “In Your Neighborhood.”

“I hear from a lot of people ‘Ugh, I’m just so over department store shopping.’ They want something that is more streamlined, less overwhelming, more personal,” said owner Lisa Berry.

As a mom of three, Berry was inspired to open Love Your Body Boutique for women like herself: women who needed more simplicity and comfort in their busy lives, but with fewer obstacles.

Looking to her own experiences, she asked, “What are some of the things that make it challenging to shop?”

“Sometimes it’s just ‘I don’t know what looks good on me,’ so that’s why we provide personal styling. But a lot of times it’s, ‘Gosh, I’ve got my kids with me; it’s just too hard to shop,’ or I have my significant other with me and maybe my husband doesn’t really want to sit around,” she explained. “We cater to all of that.”

To make things easier, the build out of the space (and subsequent expansion last year) incorporated plenty of sitting areas for men/significant others to hang out, as well as a special menswear collection that makes an appearance a few times each year.

“For the kids, we have a kitchen that we have built out for the kids so my kids come over sometimes after school,” she added. “We have a TV with kids movies, play sets and various things that will keep them entertained so you can shop.”

Although they started active lifestyle boutique, they’ve now evolved into something much bigger.

“Our theme became ‘From down dog to date night,’ we have you covered in one comfortable multi-tasking wardrobe… You’re going to find evening looks here, you’re going to find dresses in French terry, things that feel like you’re in pajamas but are actually for cocktail hour,” said Berry.

However, Love Your Body isn’t just for busy moms or athleisure junkies. Berry says she has customers as young as 12 or as old as 90 who are frequent shoppers.

“We cater to all age ranges. It is not uncommon for 3 generations of women to come in and shop together,” she said.

She explained their clientele base is less about age or demographic and more about mindset.

“There is no typical client except I will say the kind of common personality trait is that our women tend to be very town to earth, self-confident women, a lot of women here are in that transitional phase of their life,” Berry explained.

One thing that brings clients in are some of their popular anchor brands, such as Bella Doll, Bailey 44, Alo Yoga, Parker Smith denim and Free People.

“I like to think of myself as a great buyer,” said Berry. :I look for the pieces that are the most wearable, most body-flattering, and I will curate from that big collection a smaller collection just for the store.”

Their shoe collection is just as popular.

“We have customers who come here only for the shoes. So Bed Stu, Sorrel— we have one of the biggest Sorrel shoe collections that I think you’ll ever see,” Berry said.

From shopping to personal styling, Love Your Body Boutique has turned itself from a small locally-owned boutique to a one-stop shop for the everyday woman.

“I think that’s something people love it. You can come in and you can meet your apparel needs, your shoe needs, your bath and body product needs.”

But first you have to know where to find them.

“The key is that we are extremely conveniently located. We are in the Northview Mall which is right down the street from Keystone at the Crossing so it’s right in the center of activity for a lot of people; very close to a lot of schools, on the way to the mall, near the grocery store.”

Four Things You Need to Know

Customers appreciate how Love Your Body Boutique tries to make fashion accessible for all price points. They also offer various deals like a 10% discount if shoppers use one of their reusable bags, weekly promotions and an ongoing sidewalk sale that includes a constantly-replenished $10 rack.

Check their events page on their website for some fun upcoming events. Or you can even book an after-hours shopping experience. “We will provide the cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while they shop. Sometimes a special discounted shopping experience or we may give back to the charity of their choice,” said owner Lisa Berry. They even provide personal styling sessions.

Their theme is “From Down Dog to Date Night,” so Love Your Body is focused on finding comfortable, wearable pieces that can transition from day to night. They’re a one-stop shop of carefully curated clothes, shoes, home goods, accessories, skincare, candles, and more.

They may be a hidden gem, but their location inside Nora’s Northview Mall is all about convenience. They are located right down the street from Keystone at the Crossing and Ironworks and just across the street from North Central High School. Added bonus: There is plentiful free parking!

As with all hidden gems, some way or another, word gets out and business begins to thrive.

“Word of mouth is everything. We really are all about networking and building that community so we have blossomed into a really successful business simply by friends telling friends, women telling women,” Berry explained.

“What motivates women to share with each other is that they walk out of here smiling,” she said.

