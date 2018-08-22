Expect gorgeous weather across central Indiana Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting off cloudy, but more sun will appear Wednesday afternoon. Leave that umbrella at home!

Yesterday we hit 81, which was already below the average of 84 and today will be even farther below. That being said, losing the humidity and temps in the 70s will feel FANTASTIC! A breeze out of the northwest will keep things extra comfortable if the kids have sports practices.

A Category 5 Hurricane (called Lane) is approaching Hawaii. Wednesday morning winds were clocking 160 mph. This is a rare event. The eye of the hurricane should slide west of the islands. Even though the hurricane will continue to weaken, it will still bring substantial and dangerous storms to the island.

GREAT evening to cheer on the Indians at Victory Field. So comfortable!

Cool tonight so open your windows and let in some fresh air!

Runners: coolest morning in a few months. Enjoy!

Friday night we'll get some rain and then the heat soars by Monday and Tuesday.