2-year-old battling leukemia gets surprise daddy-daughter dance in hospital room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA – A daddy-daughter duo is melting hearts all over the internet.

Brett Thompson's wife posted this video of him surprising their 2-year-old daughter, Phoenix.

The little girl is at a children's cancer center in Atlanta fighting acute myeloid leukemia.

When her first round of chemo wrapped up, her mom says a nurse came into Phoenix's room and dressed her in a yellow princess gown.

Brett then entered wearing a suit.

Surrounded by stuffed animals, the two danced to Tim McGraw's "My Little Girl."

Brett is usually at home taking care of their four other children while his wife stays at the hospital with Phoenix.