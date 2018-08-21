× Wickens undergoes successful surgery after horrifying crash at Pocono

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens underwent surgery Monday for injuries sustained in Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway, according to a Verizon IndyCar Series release. The Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver suffered a spinal cord injury, and the surgery at Leigh Valley Hospital stabilized a thoracic spinal fracture associated with the injury.

The release further explains that titanium rods and screws were used to repair Wickens’ spine and that there were no complications with the procedure. The severity of the spinal cord injury has not yet been determined. The IndyCar rookie will need further surgeries to repair fractures in this lower extremities and right forearm.

The 29-year-old Canadian was involved in a five-car crash in Sunday’s ABC Supply 500 at Pocono when he attempted to pass Ryan Hunter-Reay. The collision sent Hunter-Reay into the wall, with Wickens colliding into the fence then spinning airborne multiple times.