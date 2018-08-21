× UPDATE: Waffle Fries, the French bulldog stolen from an Indianapolis family, found in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis family is happy to announce they are no longer looking for their beloved puppy.

Waffle Fries, a French bulldog stolen from an Indianapolis family, has been found!

Gary Lane says someone took the dog from his home on the city’s southeast side Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video shows the thieves walking into the owner’s garage and stealing Waffle Fries. Someone then walks out with a bag, with the pup inside.

Lane says French bulldogs are a highly sought-after breed right now and can be worth tens of thousands of dollars. He says the thieves were after four of his dogs and got one.

But this morning, Lane received a call from a woman in Fountain Square after she spotted Waffle Fries.

Lane was offering a $10,000, but that woman declined it.

We're glad this story has a happy ending! And if you’re curious, Waffle Fries got her name because her mom’s name is Tater Tot.