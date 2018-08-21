× U.S. Senate approves $10 million to help identify remains returned from North Korea

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate unanimously passed an amendment that will direct $10 million to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to help identify the military remains that were recently returned to the United States from North Korea.

“We need to remain ever faithful, always faithful to those who have sacrificed and their families in order to honor that sacrifice so that the next generation will be prepared to step up,” Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said who was one of the amendment’s co-sponsors.

The remains within the 55 boxes are at a military lab in Hawaii undergoing testing.

“It impacts families all over,” Linda Jeffrey said, the president of the Indianapolis POW/MIA Council. “These families should have closure and know that their loved ones lives have meaning.”

The only dog tag among the remains belonged to Master Sgt. Charles Hobert McDaniel from Indiana. His son Charles McDaniel Jr. lives in Indianapolis.

“I want this to be about all the families and all the people who have ever served and certainly those who have lost or had severe wounds and debilitation,” McDaniel said in a recent interview. “This is about that too, to remind people to think about that.”