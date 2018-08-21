Sources: Michael Cohen, former lawyer for President Trump, to plead guilty to bank fraud, tax evasion

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 30: Michael Cohen, (L) former personal lawyer and confidante for President Donald Trump, exits the United States District Court Southern District of New York on May 30, 2018 in New York City. According to a filing submitted to the court Tuesday night by special master Barbara Jones, federal prosecutors investigating Michael Cohen, a longtime personal lawyer and confidante for President Donald Trump, are set to receive 1 million files from three of his cellphones that were seized last month. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation into Donald Trump’s former personal attorney say he has reached a plea agreement.

According to the Associated Press, Michael Cohen is due to appear in federal court in New York at 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was earlier seen going into a building where the FBI has its New York offices.

The sources spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk publicly about the case. AP sources said Cohen would plead plead guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud, bank fraud and tax evasion.

The investigation into Cohen shed light on his role as the president’s “fixer.” He was Trump’s personal lawyer for years until just a few weeks ago and was part of his inner circle. On April 9, the FBI raided Cohen’s hotel room, home and office, seizing more than 4 million items.

Cohen has admitted to arranging a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims she had an affair with Trump.