Project underway to improve pedestrian safety after teenager struck on Muncie road

MUNCIE, Ind. – As a 14-year-old hit and run victim recovers in the hospital, work is underway to make the stretch of road where she was struck safer for pedestrians.

A $6 million project in Delaware County aims to prevent such cases from happening again. Muncie and county leaders are working together to add sidewalks and crosswalks along McGalliard Road, where the teenage victim was found Saturday. Currently, there are no crosswalks in the area.

Pedestrians near the road say they have noticed the need for upgrades.

“There are not a lot of places for people to just cross so they have to wait for the traffic and dart as much as they can,” said Nicholas Rorhman, a student at Ball State University.

County officials have long worried about pedestrian safety on McGalliard. Prior to the recent hit and run, work had started on new sidewalks. This month, the county got final approval to add crosswalks at Morrison and Chadam Lane.

An engineer who is part of the project said the crosswalks will include push buttons and audio.

“I think crosswalks are essential for any place especially if it’s currently developing,” Rorhman said.

There has been an increase in apartment buildings and businesses near McGalliard which contributes to more foot traffic, according to Brad Bookout, director of economic development and redevelopment for the county.