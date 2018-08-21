× Police investigating after body found in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Lafayette police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Amelia Avenue, east of South Creasy Lane, around 7 a.m. on a report of a dead body.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, police say. The coroner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

The victim has not been identified and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1000.