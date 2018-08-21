Man found dead inside wooded homeless camp is one of 3 killed in less than 3 hours in Indy Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A series of killings in Indianapolis leaves three men dead in less than three hours Monday night.

The crimes stretched from the far east side to the west side.

The third of the three homicides took place in a homeless camp in the woods behind Westgate Plaza.

It’s not clear how long the victim had been dead, but he was only discovered because one brave neighbor decided to investigate rumors of the killing.

"People were talking about it all day, but they were afraid. No one wanted to go back there," said the neighbor who found the body.

That woman asked not to be identified, but says she and her husband called police Monday night.

After officers initially couldn’t find the body, the woman walked back into the woods on her own at night until she found the victim hidden underneath several blankets.

"After the police left, I decided I was going to back to there and look because he’s got family somewhere. Somebody somewhere is probably missing this guy," said the woman. "I needed to know he was back there so I could tell police he’s really back there."

That woman says the victim, 26-year-old Donald Morris, appeared to have been shot in the head and left for dead.

"Regardless of what he had been through or why he was there, he deserved to be treated with some respect and not be left in the woods," said the woman.

Two and a half hours before that gruesome discovery, police were called to a neighborhood on the far east side. 24-year-old LaVon Drake, who worked as a pizza delivery driver, was found shot to death inside a vacant home.

Police say 3 suspects are in custody in that case.

Two hours later police were dispatched to the near east side where neighbors say two men had been fighting in LaSalle street and 36-year-old Odell Berry was shot and killed.

Clearly, the rash of violence in the circle city continues at an alarming rate with no end in sight.

"I don’t think it matters if you’re in Carmel or on the east side, it can happen anywhere. Do I think it's out of hand? Absolutely. Do I have a solution? No," said the woman who found the west side body.

Anyone with information on any of the three cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.