IACS hopes for animal rescue group to save two sick puppies facing euthanasia

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Animal Care Services needs an animal rescue group capable of caring for two puppies who do not have much time left.

Two Rottweiler mixes, who are just a few weeks old, were brought in to IACS Monday by an IMPD officer who found them abandoned. Two other puppies were also brought in, but had to be put down due to very low white blood cell levels.

IACS says the puppies have tested negative for Parvo, but are showing symptoms related to the deadly disease. Parvo is a canine virus spread dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their feces.

Vaccines are available, but canine mortality rates are around 90% in untreated cases. Common symptoms include fever, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and lethargy.

“They are not doing well, someone needs to get them out as soon as possible,” said IACS Public Information Officer Kristen Lee.

If the puppies do not get into extended care by Wednesday, they face humane euthanasia. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the shelter posted a 6 p.m. deadline for euthanasia, but a foster parent is caring for them overnight. They cannot stay at IACS due to their weak conditions.

Both dogs have been looked at by IACS’ staff, but they do not have the capabilities to save the dogs. They are in need of an animal rescue group to save these sick puppies.

IACS said these dogs need animal rescue care to survive and not additional foster care. If you are an animal rescue group capable of taking care of the dogs, please email julie.zink@indy.gov for more information.