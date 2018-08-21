Drake visits 11-year-old heart transplant patient after she posts ‘KiKi Challenge’ video

CHICAGO – One young Drake fan’s birthday wish came true this weekend after a video she posted gained popularity.

Sofia Sanchez, a patient at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, got a surprise visit from the artist after a video she posted of her doing the “KiKi Challenge” was shared on social media, according to WGN.

Meeting Drake was just one of Sofia’s birthday wishes. She’s waiting for a heart transplant, so she hopes to get a new heart soon.

Drake posted photos of the visit on his Instagram page on Monday with the caption, “Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball.”

Drake was in town over the weekend for his concert at the United Center. It just so happened that Sofia’s 11th birthday was on Saturday.

