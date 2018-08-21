× Criminal investigation underway after body found behind west side shopping complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating after a man’s body was found in the woods behind a west side shopping complex late Monday.

The discovery occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of W. Washington St., in a wooded area behind Westgate Plaza. Police had been called to the scene on a report of a body found. EMS personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Detectives discovered that the victim died from undisclosed trauma.

Homicide detectives are actively searching the area for potential witnesses. Anyone with info is urged to please contact the Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS.