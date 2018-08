× Big Ten releases basketball schedule for 2018-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Purdue and Indiana will play each other twice in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball regular season.

The Boilers will host first, on January 19 at Mackey Arena, followed by the Hoosiers’ turn at Assembly Hall one month later, February 19.

Both Purdue and Indiana will play 20 Big Ten games, 10 at home and 10 on the road.

