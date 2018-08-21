Beech Grove schools start dismissing students following lockdown

Posted 3:51 pm, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 04:26PM, August 21, 2018

File photo

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Beech Grove City Schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution due to police activity in the area.

A SWAT situation near Churchman and 4th Avenue is delaying dismissal for students.

Police confirm that a woman is suicidal with a gun and there are  no hostages in the home.

An IMPD crisis negotiator has been called to the scene, which has prompted a full SWAT call out.

At around 4 p.m., the district posted an update saying all car rider lines at schools are being dismissed.

Buses for Hornet Park, Central and BGHS were dismissed at around 3:50 p.m. Buses for South Grove and BGMS will be dismissed at 4:30.

They went on to say, “There is no entry for any pedestrian or vehicle traffic between 5th and 9th Streets and from Bellefontaine to Byland. Students who live in this area, or have a bus stop in this area will be retained or returned to their school for parent pick up.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s